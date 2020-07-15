ROSEBUD — Services for Lois Skala, 83, of Clarkson will be 10 a.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Jason Horine officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mrs. Skala died Monday, July 13, at her residence.
She was born May 2, 1937, in the Briary community to Lewis and Zelma Weaver White. She graduated from Rosebud High School in 1955. She married Frank Skala on June 2, 1956. She was a homemaker. She was a Baptist.
Survivors include her husband of Clarkson; two daughters, Cheryl Prater of Temple and Karen Skala of Cameron; a son, David Skala of Rosebud; a brother, Wendell White of Rosebud; a sister, Louise Kasner of Rosebud; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Powers Chapel Cemetery Association.
Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.