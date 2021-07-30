ROSEBUD — Services for Allie Joe Homola Sr., 92, of Lott will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Burial will be in Powers Chapel Cemetery near Rosebud.
Mr. Homola died Thursday, July 29, at his residence.
He was born June 13, 1929, in Stairtown to Gladys Garner and Charles Homola Sr. He graduated from Prairie Lee High School, and from Southwest Texas State University with a degree in nuclear physics. He married Lorraine Lambert on Feb. 10, 1949. He worked as a computer technician for Mobil Oil Co. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Lott.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Carothers.
Survivors include his wife of Lott; a son, Allie Joe Homola Jr. of Midland; four daughters, Amy Vandiver and Darla Murray, both of Lott, Tammie Featherston of Tyler and Malinda Redmon of Monahans; 17 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Lott, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.