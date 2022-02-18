Services for Matthew James Clark, 46, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Clark died Monday, Feb. 7, at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1975 to Don Clark and Cynthia Cheda. He joined the U.S. Army and retired after 25 years of service.
Survivors include a son, Isaiah Clark of Tucson, Az.; his father and stepmother, Don and Kimberly Clark of Buhl, Idaho; his mother and stepfather, Cynthia Cheda and Lee Roy of Petaluma, Calif.; and two sisters, Angela Clark and Christina van De Veer, both of Novato, Calif.
Visitation will be 10-2 p.m. today at the funeral home.