Weldon Allen
Hale Sr.
Graveside service for Weldon Allen Hale Sr. will be held at North Belton Cemetery Friday, September the 10th at 10:00am. Allen went to be with the good Lord on September 4, 2021, at a Temple hospital.
Weldon Allen Hale Sr. was born to David Allen Hale and Thelma Lee Smith Fisher on September 13, 1951, in Belton at Sewell Hospital. Allen married Kathryn Sue Tubbs on July 23, 1971, in Gatesville Texas. Allen was a great father, son, grandfather, brother, and husband. Allen was a hardworking man that valued family and life; he lived every day as if it was his last. He had his daily routine that he enjoyed doing with his dog Chiquita, which was going to the flea market and pawn shops. Allen was a straightforward kind of guy that would tell you like it was no matter what. He was a person that you could just go sit on the porch with and talk to for hours, and there was no telling what kind of stories you would hear. Anyone who knew Allen would say he would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He was a good man that was set in his ways, and he was defiantly always right. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathy Sue Hale, father, David Allen Hale, and granddaughter, Skyler Dawn Tobin.
Mr. Hale is survived by his loving mother, Thelma Smith Fisher of Salado, sister, Kathy Cox and husband Gary Cox of Austin, his daughter, Tammy Mercer and husband Paul Mercer of Temple, son, Weldon Hale Jr. and wife Theresa Hale of Cameron, son, Nathan Hale and wife Lynsie Hale of Moody, son, Markus Hale and wife Robin Hale of Cameron, daughter, Courtney Armold and husband Timothy Armold of Belton, and his sweet dog, Chiquita. Allen was also survived by many grandchildren, Shawn Hale, Chelsy Tobin, Dayton McCoy, Zackary Hale, Chance Hale, Haylie Armold, Autumn Hale, Katelynn Hale, Mason Armold, Addison Hale, Landon Hale, Kannon Armold, Gwenivere Hale; 2 great granddaughters, Natalie Hale and Everleigh Hale; and so many friends and family that will truly miss him and his daily visits and phone calls. Gone are the days we used to share, but in our hearts you will always be. We love you daddy!
Visitation for family and friends for Weldon Allen Hale Sr. will be Thursday, September 9, from 6pm-8pm at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.
