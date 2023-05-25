Arlene Wilde
Arlene Wilde, age 91, of Temple, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 peacefully at her home with her loving family at her side.
Arlene was born on August 4, 1931 in Wilson, Texas the daughter of Otto and Laura Schneider. She grew up in a large family with 4 sisters and 7 brothers.
Arlene married Beauford Wilde on October 10, 1950. They made their home in Temple and together they raised their children.
When her children were grown, she decided to work outside the home. She went to work at St. Mary’s Schools cafeteria. Later, she went to the VA hospital cafeteria and worked for 25 years retiring in 2009. Arlene was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of St. Mary’s Altar Society.
She leaves behind her six children. Dorothy Kohutek, Leonard and wife Susie, Charlotte Stock and husband Larry, Calvin and wife Cheryl, Ralph and wife Sandra, and Pat Tombaugh and husband John, 15 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and one on the way in July. She is also survived by her sisters, Margaret Mikeska and Carol Moore and husband Harold, brothers, Daniel and wife Cindy, Charles and wife Ann and George Schneider, sisters-in-law Linda Schneider, Ginger Schneider, Madeline and husband Lee Roy Sehon, Darlene Scoggins, Marilyn Coffee, Mary Ann Whithrow, a brother-in-law Richard Schigut, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Beauford, two daughters Christine and Theresa Wilde, sisters, Beatrice Neikamp, Mary Helen Schigut, and brothers Bernard, Harvey, William, and Harold Schneider.
The family would especially like to thank the staff of Interim Health Care, Winnie, Shaena, Tammy, Tasha, and Nicole and our two Wednesday night girls, Karon and Nikki for all their constant loving and attentive care shown to our mom.
The family also would like to thank mom’s sweet neighbors for all their love, prayers, and many years of friendship.
A visitation will take place on Sunday, May 28, 2023 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
A rosary will be recited on Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:30am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Cyclone.
Memorials in Arlene’s name to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or to St. Joseph’s Cemetery would be appreciated.
