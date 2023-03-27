BELTON — Services for Ignacio Urquiza, 85, of Salado will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado.
Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton.
Mr. Urquiza died Saturday, March 25, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 7, 1938, in Mexico to Amado and Maria Benitez Urquiza. He was a farmer and rancher.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Valentine Martinez of Salado; three sons, Carlos, T.Hemeregildo and Raunel, all of Salado; six daughters, Graciela, Teresa, Imelda, Ernestina, Maria de Jesus and Maria de los Angeles, all of Salado; 35 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, followed by a rosary.