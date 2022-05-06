BELTON — Services for Jose “Joe” Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Church in Belton with the Rev. Matt Thrasher officiating.
Mr. Ramirez died Tuesday, May 3, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 15, 2003, in Temple to Josh and Amanda Rios. He attended Belton High School.
Survivors include his mother; his father; a brother, Joshua Rios Jr. of Belton; and three sisters, Viktoria Ramirez, Olyvia Ramirez and Alejandria Ramirez, all of Belton.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.