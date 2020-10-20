CAMERON — Services for Aline Tepera, 95, of Denton and formerly of Milam County will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Cameron.
Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Cameron.
Mrs. Tepera died Friday, Oct. 16, at a Denton nursing facility.
She was born March 31, 1925, in the Belmena community in Milam County to Rudolph and Minnie Maresh Glaser. She married Frank Tepera in 1943. She later married Ben Tepera. She was a Lutheran, and a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by both of her husbands.
Survivors include a son, Don Tepera of Franklin; a daughter, Janell Tepera of Lewisville; a brother, Marvin Glaser of San Antonio; a sister, Mildred Childress of Del City, Okla; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great- great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Friday in the fellowship hall of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Cameron.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.