Services for Inez Benson Jackson, 93, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Friday at Wayman Chapel AME Church in Temple with the Rev. Allen Edwards officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Jackson died Friday, March 25, at a local hospital.
She was born Jan. 16, 1929, to Verge and Clara Benson in Dime Box. She married Don H. Jackson in 1952. She attended Dime Box public schools. She attended Paul Quinn College in Waco and Huston-Tillotson College in Austin. She was a Christian.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Don Jackson Jr.; and a daughter, Sandra Joyce Jackson.
Survivors include four daughters, Beverly Jackson of Dime Box, Vernessa Matthews Arnold of Temple, Patsy Crawford of Austin and Nellie Majors Thomas of Waco; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Don D. Summers Funeral Chapel in Temple.