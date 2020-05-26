Services for Michael Jerome Pittman, 62, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Milam Grove Cemetery in Maysfield.
Mr. Pittman died Monday, May 18, at a local care facility.
He was born Oct. 3, 1957, in Cameron to Burtis and Julia Williams Pittman. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1976. He married Louberta Marie Rountree in 1984. He worked for Wilsonart Laminate.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; four daughters, Belinda Gould and Terra Rountree, both of Killeen, and Brittani Pittman and Bridgette Pittman, both of Temple; a sister, Evelyn Mayes of Temple; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.