Lupe Swanson
On Easter Sunday April 12, 2020, our Heavenly Father called Lupe Swanson to her Heavenly home. Born October 6, 1923 in Temple, TX, she was the beloved daughter of Juan and Sofie Mojica and the adored mother to nine children.
Lupe was known and loved by many for her beautiful smile, her generosity, compassionate attitude towards others and her lemon meringue pies.
In her younger years Lupe was a motorcycle mechanic and also made extra cash by oil painting black and white photos. In her later years she worked for and retired from Exxon Oil.
She attended Guadalupe Catholic Church and later became a member of Canyon Creek Baptist Church after receiving Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1990.
Lupe will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Lupe is survived by her sister Katie Buckingham, oldest son Wallace Carrillo Sr., son Joseph Mojica and wife Katie of Temple, Tx, daughter Sofie Gonzales and husband Tomas, son James Swanson Sr. and wife Lynn, daughter Rose Marie Schwartz and husband Barry, and youngest daughter Delfina Musick and husband David.
Grandsons surviving her are: Rudy Carrillo, Mario Carrillo, Jerrod Garringer, Heath Garringer, Tomas Gonzales Jr., Aaron Gonzales, J.R. Gonzales, Wm J. Swanson IV, James Swanson Jr., Arthur Schwartz, David Schwartz, Michael Hubbard, Moses Mojica, Joseph and John Mojica of Temple. Lupe’s granddaughters surviving her are: Eyvette Green, Maria Vanessa McMann, Dee Anna Jo Carreno, Cindy Henry, Janie Torres, Brandy Davis, Sabrina Carruthers, Jaylene Holman of Temple and Judith Swanson. Surviving as well are numerous nieces, nephews, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Details of how one can pay final respects are pending with Harper Talasek.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Love of Christ Pantry and CTLC.
