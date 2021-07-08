ROSEBUD — Services for Annita Tindle, 78, of Lott will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott with the Rev. Stephen James and Robert Stem officiating.
Mrs. Tindle died Tuesday, June 29, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Lott to Charlie and Lena B. Davis Tindle. She attended school in Lott and graduated in 1960. She worked in insurance and later worked for Alcon Laboratories in Fort Worth, where she retired as a paralegal. After retirement, she moved back to Lott, where she served as mayor for 12 years.
Survivors include two brothers, Bo Tindle and Butch Tindle, both of Lott; and two sisters, Joyce Collier of Lott and Peggy Shrum of Lubbock.
Memorials may be made to Clover Hill Cemetery, P.O. Box 326, Lott, TX 76656.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.