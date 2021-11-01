BELTON — Services for Nanette Kelsey, 64, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest City Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Kelsey died Saturday, Oct. 30, at her residence.
She was born July 4, 1957, to Howard James and Nora Marie Downes Bowen in Temple. She graduated from Temple High school, and attended Temple Junior College. She worked at Kmart, and then retired from Scott & White Memorial Hospital as an accounting clerk. She was the former owner of Candy Bouquet in Temple.
Survivors include her husband of 29 years, Wesley Kelsey of Temple; a son, Michael D. Kelsey; two daughters, Michelle Kelsey Missery of Temple and Jennifer Kelsey Mills of Rosebud; and 10 grandchildren.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center of Temple is in charge of arrangements.