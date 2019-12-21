BELTON — Services for Spencer Dura Masslieno-Allen, 41, of Killeen will be 11 a.m. Friday at Destiny World Outreach Center in Killeen with the Rev. Chad Rowe officiating.
Burial will be 1 p.m. Friday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Masslieno-Allen died Sunday, Dec. 15.
He was born May 15, 1978, in Panama City, Fla. He graduated from Ellison High School in 1996. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He owned Sure Fire Tax Services.
Survivors include two brothers, Marcus Masslieno of Stockbridge, Ga., and Tosirro Masslieno of Atlanta; three sisters, Makayla Iris Allen of Killeen, Lashanda Denise Allen of Jacksonville, Fla., and Slyrania Avery of Atlanta; his parents, Lynona Allen of Killeen and Spencer D. Masslieno Sr. of Panama City; and his grandfather, Rufus L. Allen Sr. of Augusta, Ga.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at the center.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.