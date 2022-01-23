Ernest “Victor” Summers, age 77, of Temple passed from this life during the late night hours of Sunday, January 16th, 2021, at the VA Hospital. He was born on the 3rd day of April 1944 in Granger, Texas, to mother Willie Lee Summers.
Victor has been a resident of the Bell County area for nineteen years. However, Victor was born and raised in Granger, also graduating from Granger High School. At the age of seventeen, he joined the U.S. Army where he would serve from 1963 to 1975, serving several tours in Vietnam. Victor worked as a truck driver for many years and then for Fruge Tire, which was owned by his wife Betty Jean Fruge. He retired at the age of 70 to spend more time with his family and friends. He attended Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for 19 years as a 4th degree knight. He loved to feed the cattle at Schwertner Farms in his later years before his retirement. Victor would help anyone in need. He will be deeply missed by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Willie Summers.
Victor leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Betty Summers of Belton; sons, Marcus Summers and Marlin Summers both of Austin; one son that has lost contact with the family; brothers, Elroy and John Summers; and sisters, Willie Bee, Mary Ann, Lucille, Cindy, Bernice; as well as numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Victor’s ashes will be interred at the Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.