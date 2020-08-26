ROSEBUD — Services for Wallace Wayne “Bubba” Nettles, 79, of DeSoto will be 11 a.m. Saturday in Clover Hill Cemetery in Lott with the Rev. John Self officiating.
Mr. Nettles died Saturday, Aug. 15, at his residence.
He was born July 24, 1941, in Marlin to Wallace O. and Doris Shelton Nettles. He graduated from Lott High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Alice Boone in 1969.
He was preceded in death by his wife; a stepdaughter, Wanda Dickson; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a stepdaughter, Carolyn Morgan of Red Oak; two stepsons, Gary Lazek of Germantown, Tenn., and Ernest Lazek of Plano; a sister, Charlotte Self Vance of Kingwood; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Clover Hill Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 326, Lott, TX 76656.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.