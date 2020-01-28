Bruce Stokes
Bruce Stokes was born June 8, 1951, and died January 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Connie Stokes; his mother Maxine Stokes; two brothers, Tim Stokes, Dennis Stokes and his wife Debbie Stokes; two sons, Justine Stokes, Paul Stokes and his wife Kari Stokes; two grandsons Keston and Kessler; and his only daughter, Sherrie Crawford and her husband Ken McKee.
Bruce was a car dealer and made so many good friends over the years. He always loved to fish and after retirement, he was always on the lake if the weather would let him.
Services will be at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 3220 S 31st Street, Temple, Texas. The family will receive guests on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m. The funeral will be held at the same location on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Paid Obituary