William Lucien Kruse
William Lucien Kruse, rancher and farmer age 92, of Cameron, passed away at his home on the evening of May 22nd. He was born on July 31, 1928 in Cameron to Dr. A.E. and Lois Kruse. He graduated from Yoe High School and then Texas A&M University in 1949. He later earned a Master’s Degree from Texas Tech after serving in the US Army but was an Aggie through and through.
Lucien is preceded in death by his wife, Joanie, and oldest son, Clay Kruse of Cameron. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Georgia Kruse of Richardson, TX and son and daughter-in-law, Kyle and Rhonda Kruse of Cameron, TX and sister, Erin Jackson of Baytown. He had five grandchildren: Jake, Laura and Clint Kruse of Richardson and Savannah and Stockton Kruse of Cameron. He is also survived by companion, Ruth Humble of Cameron.
A memorial service will be held Thursday,10AM at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Walker’s Creek cemetery.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
