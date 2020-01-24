BELTON — Private services for Dianna Jo Grant-Punchard, 61, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mrs. Grant-Punchard died Thursday, Jan. 23, at her residence.
She was born March 11, 1958, to Robert and Margaret Stephens. She attended school in Abilene and Temple. She attended Texas State Technical College. She received a degree from Temple College. She was a nurse for Epic Health Services.
Survivors include her husband, James Paul Punchard; a son, Jeremy Nunnallee; a daughter, Kathryn M. Holley; two sisters, Myra Stephens and Barbara Golder; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
