KILLEEN — Services for retired Sgt. Maj. Clifford Donald Harper, 76, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Harper died Monday, June 5, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 14, 1946, in Seguin to Annie Mae Walton and Turner Harper Jr. He attended Trinity University. He enlisted in the Army and served for 30 years, achieving the rank of sergeant major. He served during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Louisiana, Vietnam, Korea, Germany, Washington, California, New Jersey, New York and Texas. He received numerous medals and commendations, including the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal.
Survivors include his wife, Effel K. Randall Harper of Killeen; a son, Jonathan Harper; three daughters, Jennifer Harper, Morgan Fremstad and Jaclyn Randall; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to Wesley-Harper United Methodist Church in Seguin.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home.