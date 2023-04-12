Jacquelynn Joy Nanny Painter
Jacquelynn Joy Nanny Painter, age 87 of Round Rock, passed from this life Monday, April 3, 2023. Graveside services will be held at 10 am Friday, April 14, 2023, at North Belton Cemetery.
Jacquelynn was born on May 17, 1935, to Walter and Lois (Campbell) Nanny in Caldwell, Texas. She was so proud to have achieved her lifelong dream of becoming the drum major at Henderson High School. Jacquelynn then attended Tyler Junior College, and worked for Halliburton, Remington Road, Continental Belton, and at the Bell County Courthouse. She also was property manager of several properties in the area. Jacquelynn loved camping, trips to the beach, and going thrifting (treasure hunting). She enjoyed listening to beautiful music, watching the Texas Longhorns, and visiting her grandmother’s farm. Her goal in life was to be the best mother she could be, and she accomplished that tenfold. She was always very lovingly involved with her children’s activities. Jacquelynn had a soft spot for all animals especially dogs and cats. Her greatest love was her grandchildren, and she will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved her.
Jacquelynn is preceded in death by her parents; son, Max Bryan Houston; brothers, Walter “Sonny” Nanny, and John Nanny; and sister, Connie Nanny Tharp.
Those left to honor and cherish her memory are her son, Bobby Painter; daughter, Jennifer Painter; 6 grandchildren, Mike, Jocelyn, Autumn, Eva, Samira, and Maddox; and her dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Eva and Ruben Dominguez for the love and laughter they shared with their beloved Mother.
A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
