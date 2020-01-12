John D. Richardson, 95, left this earthly world entering the Kingdom of our Heavenly Father on January 9th, 2020 at his home in Gatesville, TX. John was born on February 1st, 1924 in Albion Michigan to Orus Burns Richardson and Mary Hartman Richardson. John grew up in Albion Michigan and graduated from Washington Gardner High School. He enlisted in the United States Army at 18 yrs of age where he served during WW II in until 1945. John served in the European Theater in Italy, Rome, Germany France and Poland as a lineman laying and maintaining phone lines in the field. Following his honorable discharge he worked for the Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company, better known as A&P Grocery Stores, as a Meat and Produce Manager.
He married Margaret Urynowicz on January 28th, 1956 and they had two daughters: Tina and Mary Ann. They were married for 56 wonderful years. John was actively involved in St. John Catholic Church in Albion, where he was baptized, served as a reader of The Word, and as a Grand Knight for the Knights of Columbus: Father Oak Council. He was active in the Church Fish Fry’s and Food Drives. He was also a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
In his retirement he enjoyed golfing and bowling, as well as traveling with Margaret visiting grandchildren in Alabama and Texas. A highlight trip was to Poland to honor Margaret’s family heritage. After Margaret’s passing, John lived out his final years in Texas with his daughter Tina where he happily recounted stories of his youth and days in the war. He was able to make a trip to see the WW II Memorial on an Honor Flight in 2014 that recognizes the service of WW II veterans. He also made several trips to the Texas Coast to visit his Grandson’s family and precious Great Granddaughter. John was preceded in death by his parents Orus and Mary and wife Margaret, brother Bob Richardson, sisters: Kate Wickens and Barbara Reed, his daughter Mary Ann Richardson Scarborough, his son-in law Danny Coppin, and Grandson Garrett Daniel Coppin.
He is survived by His sister, Pat Richardson Underwood, daughter, Tina Richardson Coppin, Grandsons Grant (Rachel) Coppin, Jonathan (Jessica) Scarborough and Great Grandchildren Hannah Michelle Coppin, Owen Scarborough and Opal Scarborough as well many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at J Kevin Tidd Funeral Home from 5:30- 6:45 on January 13th followed by a Rosary at 7:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on January 14th at 11:00 am St. John’s Catholic Church with Father Joe Gray Officiating followed by Internment at Riverside Cemetery, Albion Michigan. A special thank you goes out to his Interim Hospice Nurses Rachel and Nakiesha, and his dear caregiver Mary Helen. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. John Catholic Church – 1020 Irwin Avenue Albion Michigan 49224.