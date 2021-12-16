CAMERON — Services for Rhonda Sue Hairston, 57, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday at Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be in Milano Cemetery.
Ms. Hairston died Tuesday, Dec. 14, at her residence.
She was born May 29, 1964, in Gause to Rondale and Jeffrey Sue Morgan Hairston. She was a graduate of Milano High School and worked in the food industry.
Survivors include a son, James Crawford of Belton; three sister, Ladonna Holstein of Ava, Mo., Janice Seaton of Kingwood, and Patricia Adcox of Cameron; and four grandchildren.