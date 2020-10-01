Mary Barron Wiley
Mary Barron Wiley, age 83, of Temple passed from this life during the evening hours of Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home with her daughter by her side. Born in Oglesby, Texas on the 6th day of August 1937, she was the daughter of Robert and Ruby (McAnulty) Barron.
Mary grew up in Oglesby and graduated from Oglesby High School is 1955; she enjoyed playing basketball for her school when she was a student there. After high school she moved to Temple in the 1960’s. She worked for Old Original and Doyle Phillips Steakhouse in Temple as well as ER Carpenter, Temple Southside Post Office and most recently the City of Temple Water Department which she retired from. She enjoyed sewing and making her own clothes, collecting lighthouses and before her sister Lillie passed away, they loved to travel all around Texas, especially into the hill country. Mary and Lillie were best friends. Mary will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ruby, as well as her sisters Lillie Moore, Laverne Powell, brothers Clarence, Tommy, and “Happy” Jack Barron and one infant brother that died at birth.
Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Teresa Harrison of Temple, son David Wiley of Oklahoma and one grandson Tanner Green of Austin.
The family would like to extend gratitude to BSWH Hospice, particularly Donna, Janie, Sandy, Jessica, Melanie, Katie, and Chaplain Dennis Leedon.
A memorial service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home Chapel in Temple on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10 o’clock a.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
