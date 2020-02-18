Alvis Brockette
Alvis Brockette, 84, of Temple passed away early Saturday morning, February 15, 2020, at Cornerstone Gardens Nursing Home in Temple. Visitation was held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020, at Marshall & Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. Graveside services followed at 2:00 p.m. Monday at Ridge Park Cemetery in Hillsboro with Rev. Todd Pick officiating.
Alvis was born May 24, 1935, in Cleburne to George and Myrtle Ruth (Blackstock) Brockette. On November 11, 1955, he was united in marriage to Peggy Bratcher in Bynum.
Preceding him in death were his parents.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Peggy Brockette of Temple; children, Debbie Brockette and Alvis Brockette, Jr. (Lorna), both of Temple; brother, Donald Ray Brockette and wife, Lynda, of Hillsboro; four grandchildren, Chase Sparks (Kandace), Chris Sparks, Ashley Zustovich (Peter), and Amanda Baros (Phillip); seven great-grandchildren, Hunter, Parker, Taytum, Sage, Cross, Bo, and Alyee; and several nieces and nephews.
