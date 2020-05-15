Services for James Ernest Henry “Jimmy” O’Mary, 66, of Temple will be private with the Rev. Bryan Miller officiating.
It will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. Tuesday, contact Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple for details.
Mr. O’Mary died Friday, May 8, in Williamson County.
He was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Temple to James and Margie Lou Walker O’Mary. He attended Temple schools. He married Martha in Waco. He was an auto and motorcycle mechanic. He worked for Johnson’s Piano and Organ. He also worked for Temple ISD.
Survivors include two daughters, Wendy Bond of Temple and Sandra Rangel of Austin; two brothers, Mike Soloman of Virginia and Michael Chutes of Waco; two sisters, Rita Kovar of Caldwell and Kathy Sodek of Temple; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, plant a tree.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.