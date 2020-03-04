BELTON — Services for Jason E. Worsdale, 46, of Belton will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Northside Baptist Church in Nolanville with the Rev. Adam Garber officiating.
Burial will be the North Belton Cemetery.
Mr. Worsdale died Tuesday, March 3, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 5, 1973, in Lafayette, Ind., to Jim and Betty Taylor Worsdale. After high school graduation he joined the United States military. He served in the Marine Corps, the Navy and the Army before being medically retiring in 2009. He was awarded the Purple Heart. He married Heather Schott on Dec. 31, 2013, in Belton. In 2005 he moved from Washington state to Central Texas. He was a firefighter. He served with the Sparta Valley Fire Department before joining the Central Bell Fire Department in 2010. By 2011 he was lieutenant, 2012 battalion chief and in 2013 became chief for Central Bell Fire Department. He was a member of the International Fire Fighters Association.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; his parents of Temple; four sons, Mayson Chartier, Dakota Worsdale, Kameron Marshall and Micah Marshall; three daughters, Christina Mall Menges, Haley Worsdale and Ellie Worsdale; a brother, Justin Jones; a sister, Ashley Jones; and his grandfather, John E. Worsdale III.
Memorials may be made to the Central Bell Fire and Rescue in Nolanville.