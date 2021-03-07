Dennis Myers
It is with deep love and sadness that we announce that Dr. Dennis L. Myers died on Feb. 27, 2021. He was 71.
It is impossible to express the depth of Dennis’s generosity, kindness, compassion, wit, and wisdom. His love language was fixing things, a language he spoke as a husband and father, and as a pulmonologist for 26 years at Scott and White, and before that as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Air Force. Whatever you needed help with — if you lost a ring down a drain, if your child was sick or hurt, if you didn’t know what was wrong with your car, if you wondered why your faucet wasn’t working — Dennis was the man to ask. Somehow he always knew the answer, and it provided him such joy to be able to help.
Dennis Lee Myers was born on Nov. 22, 1949, in Munich, Germany, to Robert Dale and Lois Rose (Duden) Myers. His great love was his family, and he is survived by his wife, Sally (Hackerman) Myers, whom he married in 1975; his daughters: Elizabeth Gene Myers, Allison Rose (Myers) Underwood, and Katharine Elaine Myers; three grandchildren (who knew him affectionately as “GPS,” or “Jeeps”); his siblings Gary Myers, Bette (Myers) Green, and Jennifer (Myers) Case; and many more friends and relatives. His parents and a sister, Colleen (Myers) Sloan, preceded him in death.
He took great pleasure in music throughout his life, from the old-school (Country Joe and the Fish, The Cars, Loudon Wainwright III, Bob Marley, Linda Ronstadt, Bruce Springsteen, Chris de Burgh) to the new school (Jay-Z and Walk the Moon). He loved cars and coming up with original acronyms, including FFTP (“feel free to pay”) and RTFM (“read the ... manual”). He had the vision to turn a plot of land outside the city into “The Farm,” where he hosted two of his daughters’ weddings, treated his grandchildren to many miles of Gator rides, and made friends with the occasional migrant duck, including his beloved Waldo.
It’s at The Farm that the family will host a private celebration of life service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Dr. Dennis Myers Scholarship at Temple College Foundation. Checks can be mailed to the Temple College Foundation at 2315 S 1st Street #2104, Temple, TX 76504 or you can donate online at: https://foundation.templejc.edu/donations/ (Scroll to Dr. Dennis Myers and click “Donate”.)
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
