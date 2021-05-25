ROSEBUD — Services for Cleta Mildred Jones, 93, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Lampasas.
Burial will be in Hillsdale Cemetery.
She died Friday, May 21.
She was born June 26, 1927, to Walker and Mattie Jones. She received a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University. She received a master’s degree from Baylor University. She received her doctorate from Texas Woman’s University. She served in the Salvation Army. She was an author. She also was a professor for universities in Texas, Louisiana, Wuhu, China, and Japan. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice Foundation of America.
Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud is in charge of arrangements.