Services for Willie Raye Robertson-Johnson, 72, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Chester Nealy officiating.
Mrs. Robertson-Johnson died Saturday, Aug. 1, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 18, 1948, in Lubbock to Ray and Mozelle Rhodes-Robertson. She attended public schools in Temple. She was a member of Gift of Life Ministries in Heidenheimer, for more than 13 years. She attended at Tower of Faith Ministries in Temple. She married Leroy L. Johnson on May 31, 1968. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a daughter, Josie Johnson Nealy; and two grandchildren.
Survivors include a son, Joe Cecil Johnson Jr. of Temple; 11 daughters, Carol Riggins, Joe Elitha Montgomery, Shellette McGee and Tisheka Johnson all of Temple, Angela Lacy, Anita Toliver, Alisha Mayborn, Doris Manuel and Kristina Johnson all of Waco, Sircearlera “Sirray” Ross of Tyler and Donna Yulee of Live Oak, Fla.; a sister, Lovie Burton of San Antonio; 50 grandchildren; and 85 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.