BELTON — Services for Verley Hunt, 82, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Hunt died Sunday, Jan. 9, at a Belton nursing home.
He was born Oct. 25, 1939, in Georgetown to Verley and Doris Skaggs Hunt. He retired from Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. after more than 30 years of service. He later worked for Fisher Vincent Ford car dealership, Johnson Brothers Ford car dealership, and Academy Surplus in the hunting and fishing department. He married Julie Whitmire on Aug. 21, 1986, in Salado.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Summer Renee Hunt Perry.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; a son, Verley Jason Hunt of Friendswood; two daughters, Kimberly Hunt Woehst of Bellville and Tracy Hunt Tafilowski of Maryville, Tenn.; two stepsons, Michael Schoepf and Matthew Renick, both of Belton; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Creekside Terrance Rehabilitation in Belton.