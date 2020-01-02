MARBLE FALLS — Services for Horace Norman “Hoss” Barton Jr., 72, of Marble Falls and formerly of Temple will be noon Saturday at Clements Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls.
Mr. Barton died Saturday, Dec. 28.
He was born June 7, 1947, in Burnet to Horace Sr. and Mary Luella Fisher Barton. He graduated in 1966 from Burnet High School. He married Velma Hunter on Oct. 19, 1971. He retired from driving trucks for Ingram Ready-Mix after 45 years. He was a member of St. Frederick Baptist Church.
Visitation and wake will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.