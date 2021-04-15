Alfred Carlton
Mr. Alfred Carlton, age 73, of Temple, died March 30, 2021, in Temple. Mr. Carlton was born May 28, 1947, in Houston, TX.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple, TX.
Burial with military honors will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Eighth Street Baptist Church in Temple, TX.
Left to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Gloria Faye Carlton of Killeen, TX; sons, Wille B. Hill (Cleancy) of Temple, TX, Joe D. Davis (Melvena) of Killeen, TX, Demetrius D. Thomas of Killeen, TX; daughters, Trina L. Johnson (Keith) of Killeen, TX, and Rhonda L. Mayse of Killeen, TX; brothers, Roy E. Carlton, Sr. (Robbie) of Temple, TX, Albert Carlton, Jr. of Temple, TX,; sisters, Angelean Rogers of Temple, TX, Gracie M. Harris of Arlington, TX, Helen Petty of Temple, TX, and Wanda Sue Smith of Temple, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Condolences may be offered at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
