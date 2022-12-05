SALADO — Services for Jack Goggans, 65, of Temple will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with the Rev. Carl Thompson officiating.
Mr. Goggans died Sunday, Nov. 27, at a local hospital.
He was born Sept. 15, 1957, in Tupelo, Miss., to Delbert and Martha Faulkner Goggans. He grew up and attended schools in Oxford, Ala., where he later coached youth baseball and football. Moving to Texas, he worked for Mac Haik in sales for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julie Ray Goggans.
Survivors include two sons, Jake Goggans and Trenton Jones; two daughters, Leah Simmons and Anna Norman; two sisters, Debra Dean and Jill Bryant; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Salado, or Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
Visitation will be noon Thursday at the funeral home.