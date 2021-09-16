CAMERON — Services for Marbel Reducindo Narciso, 47, of Cameron will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Burial will be at a later date.
Mr. Narciso died Tuesday, Sept. 7, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 2, 1973, in Mexico to Socorro Reducindo Carrillo and Cresencia Narciso Dorante. He worked for a mine service in Rockdale.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Saucedo of Cameron; three sons, Marbel Reducindo Saucedo, Juan Reducindo Saucedo and Bryan Reducindo Saucedo, all of Cameron; a daughter, Tiara Reducindo Saucedo of Cameron; five brothers, Socorro Reducindo Narciso, Manuel Reducindo Narciso, Fidel Reducindo Narciso, and Jesus Reducindo Narciso, all of Mexico, and David Reducindo Narciso of Atlanta; and four sisters, Nelba Reducindo Narciso and Ofir Reducindo Narciso, both of Mexico, and Antelma Reducindo Narciso and Cruz Reducindo Narciso, both of Atlanta.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.