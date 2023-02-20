CAMERON — Services for Sarah Rebecca Taylor, 77, of Cameron will be at a later date.
Ms. Taylor died Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 2, 1945, in Silsbee to Ollie and Vera White.
She was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Taylor.
Survivors include four daughters, Becky Slack and Beverly Halpain, both of Oklahoma, Donna Pollard of Belton and Tammy Henry of Cameron; five brothers, Robert Lee White of Broaddrus, Eugene White of Franklin, Marion White of Vidor, Ted White of Cameron and Horace Jay White of Bonham, a sister, Doris Fay Eisfeldt of Cameron;
Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.