WACO — Services for Sidney Berl Cutbirth, 90, of Lorena will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco.
Burial will be in Robinson Cemetery.
Mr. Cutbirth died Friday, Nov. 18, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Oct. 19, 1932, I Kopperl to George and Lola Cutbirth. He grew up working on a dairy farm and later owned his own dairy farm and also worked as a rancher in Lorena. He graduated high school from China Springs. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the National Guard. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Todd Cutbirth.
Survivors include a son, Stephen Cutbirth Sr. of Asa; four daughters, Judy Browder of Conroe, Jeannie Sutter of Troy, Brenice Bailey of Waco and Janie Spillman of Temple; two stepdaughters, Kelly Shavers and Becky Davis; a brother, Ken Cutbirth of Rosenthal; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.