No services are planned for Olive J. Bushong, 97, of Rogers.
Mrs. Bushong died Sunday, Sept. 26, at a local hospital.
She was born Feb. 25, 1924, in Joliet, Ill., to Grant W. and Jessie Klett McCowan. She graduated from Township High School in 1941 and from Joliet Junior College in 1943. She also attended the University of Illinois. She married Eugene M “Max” Bushong on Nov. 4, 1951, in Joliet, Ill. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include a son, Ted Bushong; two daughters, Jana Bruggman and Marla Smith; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.