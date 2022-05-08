BELTON — Services for Freddie Ybanez, 75, of Morgan’s Point Resort will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Ybanez died Sunday, May 1, at his residence.
He was born May 28, 1946, in Itasca to Andrez Ybanez and Dora De Holloz. He was a woodworker. He attended Christ the King Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Alice Ybanez; two sons, Stephen Ybanez and Robert Rubiano; two daughters, Arlinda Ybanez-Kim and Kathleen Barrett; a brother, Albert Ybanez; four sisters, Linda Scoope, Mary Ann Jacobs, Mary Jane Wilburn and Patricia Warren; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.