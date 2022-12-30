Aline Moseley Prescott, age 98, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at home in Temple, TX. She was born November 19, 1924 in Blue Springs, AR to the late Mason and Irene Gardner Moseley. She married Reuben Leslie Prescott on April 9, 1944 in Benton, AR. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Reuben; son, Charlie; brothers; Veo, Terrell, Travis, and Georgie; daughter-in-law, Shanna; grandchildren, Johnny Austin and Susie Prescott; and great-grandchildren Patryk Bradley and Serenity Hager.
She is survived by her son, Jim Prescott of Temple, TX; daughter, Betty Jolley (and husband, Quin) of South Jordan, UT; 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Frazer’s Funeral Home in Warren, AR. Burial was in McFarland Cemetery in Banks, AR.