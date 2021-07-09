Harold Peters Smedley
Harold Peters Smedley, age 88 of Belton, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at a local hospital. Private services for family members with an interment at Bellwood.
Born and raised in Killarney, WV. Married Harriett (Mickey) Smedley at Bolling AFB. Both were Air Force veterans who served in Korea (she was a Captain and outranked him the rest of their lives), and both had long careers at the Temple VA Hospital. He was a Veterans’ Benefits Service Officer, and she was a Registered Nurse.
Preceded by parents Oscar and Tullurian Smedley of WV; brothers Oscar Jr, Billy, Walter, James Ralph, Bob, and Frank; and sister Alma (Huddy).
Survivors are sons Ralph Smedley of Belton and Matthew Smedley of Leander, 6 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.
