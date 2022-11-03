Services for Melvin Johnson, 69, of Aurora, Colo., and formerly of Temple will be at noon Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with Leroy Butler officiating.
Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Johnson died Monday, Oct. 17, in Aurora, Colo.
He was born April 28, 1953, in Temple to Mattie Johnson and Cecil Daniels. He was raised in Temple and graduated from Dunbar High School in Temple. He attended community colleges in Denver and Aurora, Colo. He was a member of Bethel I.M.E. Church in Temple and Central Baptist Church in Colorado. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include three sons, Quincy Johnson of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Michael Johnson and Markel Johnson, both of Aurora, Colo.; a daughter, LaQuanda Ellison of Aurora, Colo.; six sisters, Alice Faye Bass Lomenic, Pearl Bennett, Lanell Boyer, Rae Burnley and Ann Daniels, all of Temple, and Gloria Means of Austin; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.