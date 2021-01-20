SALADO — Services for Koen “KW” Woody Jackson Jr., 82, of Salado will be private.
Mr. Jackson died Thursday, Jan. 14, at a local hospital.
He was born July 29, 1938, in Youngsport to Koen Wood Jackson Sr. and Ola Mae Brooks Jackson. He married Luann Jane La Court Jackson. He owned Jackson Garage in Salado and also worked as a carpenter. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Lea Jackson; and a great-grandchild.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Roxann Tucker and Sheila Martinez; three sons, Randy Jackson, Philip Anderson and Steven Anderson; a sister, Gayla Shelley; a brother, Drew Jackson; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to any charity.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.