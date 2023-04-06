Services for Shondalero Jejuan “Shon” “Fuze” Basken, 46, of Temple will be noon Saturday at Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple with Bishop Shelton C. Rhodes officiating.
Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Basken died Thursday, March 23, in Killeen.
He was born Nov. 14, 1976, in Leesville, La., to Edward Maxwell and Jennifer Holmes. He graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in Cameron in 1995. He attended Central Texas College in Killeen, where he received a certification in heating, ventilation and air conditioning in 2010. He was a member of Greater Zion Temple Church of God in Christ in Temple. He married Camille Shavon Bell on April 20, 2013. He worked as a night supervisor in the carpet department for ER Carpenter in Temple from 2006 to 2019. He also worked as a team lead in the manufacturing panels department at Tru Homes from 2019 to 2023. He was a member of Tonka Toys MSC of Killeen.
He was preceded in death by an infant son.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two sons, D’Yonte Heckstall and Michael Heckstall III, both of Temple; a daughter, Savannah Bynaum of Stephenville; his father of San Antonio; his mother of Cameron; four brothers, Cornelius J. Maxwell of Washington, D.C., Larenzo C. Maxwell of Arlington, Edward A. Maxwell of San Antonio; and Heratio Holmes of Cameron; three sisters, Lawanda L. Maxwell and Jalisha R. Maxwell, both of Houston, and Monique Moore of Minneapolis, Minn.; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. with a wake 5-7 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.