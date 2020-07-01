ROCKDALE — Services for Chandra C. Webb, 57, will be noon Thursday in New Oak Lawn Cemetery in Rockdale.
She died Sunday, June 21, in Austin.
She was born Sept. 14, 1962, in Rockdale to Elma Jackson. She attended schools in Rockdale and Austin. She attended Durham Business School. She worked for the state of Texas. She also was a truck driver.
Survivors include three children Elma Moultrie, Princeton Moultrie and Sidney Webb; three siblings, Ramona, Marcus and Twila; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.