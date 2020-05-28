David A. Haehn, age 62, of Temple, Texas passed away at the Veterans Hospice Center in Temple on May 22, 2020 at 10:25 AM after a long battle with cancer.
A celebration of life will be held at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple on Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM (CST). Interment will be held at a later date at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
David enjoyed a lifetime of hunting, fishing and spending his time outdoors trapping. After high school David joined the Marines. Following his dedicated time in service, he continued to serve his country and spent time in Afghanistan, Iraq and was a First Responder at 911. He always ran towards the fire in everything that he did.
David was a big man with a bigger heart that impacted the face of the Earth by the grace of God through the ministry of Hog’s For a Cause which he founded, and with the gospel of Jesus Christ. He ultimately lived his life by serving his country and God. All throughout his life he made friends wherever he went. He had a strong love for Jesus and helping others through many organizations and ministries.
Ministries that David was passionate about include Legacy Outfitters, Cross Water Outfitters, Touching Lives for Christ, Feed My Sheep, KOZ- Kids Outdoor Zone, Local 4H Groups and Hogs For A Cause.
He is preceded in death by his father, James Haehn. Survivors include dedicated wife, Kristine and children, Angelina, Philip and Joshua; son, Dakota Haehn and his mother, Kim; grandson, Philip Joseph; mother, Patricia; brothers, Steven, Mark and Craig; sister, Ann Marie; nephews, Aaron, Greg and Kevin. David also leaves behind many other family members and friends to cherish his memory.
In lieu of flowers, David’s desire was to have donations be made to Hogs For A Cause at www.hogsforacause.org or mailed to Hogs For A Cause at P.O. Box 786, Belton, TX 76513.