Willard “Lee” Hubbard, Jr., 85, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 6, 2023. He passed peacefully with his family by his side. Lee was born on July 14, 1937 to Willard Lee Hubbard, Sr. and Jeffie (Towns) Hubbard in Tyler, Texas. After moving to California, Lee graduated from Pasadena Academy High School in 1955. He later went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Pasadena College. In 1956 Lee met the love of his life, Beth, they were married for 65 wonderful years and were blessed with 3 children: Debbie, Kim and Ron.
After college, Lee and Beth returned to Texas where he was self-employed for 63 years. Early in his career, he owned LH Construction. He then went on to develop multiple land projects and became a successful ranch broker. Lee was often dressed to a “T” whether he was going to church, showing a ranch, or mowing his lawn.
Lee spent many hours enjoying the great outdoors; from fly fishing on the Colorado river and the rivers of Alaska, to hunting whitetail deer in the brush country of South Texas. As many know, Lee was also a sports enthusiast. He was a talented basketball player and enjoyed playing competitively until the age of 77. One of the highlights of his Senior Olympic career was beating Russia for the gold medal in the world championship. However, Lee’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. Lee loved family dinners, summer vacations, and a full house during the holidays. He was best known as “Papo” to his adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lee was a champion in many respects, but most of all in living his life as a dedicated follower of our Lord and Savior. He was a faithful servant to his local church and had a heart for missions around the world.
He is preceded in death by his parents Willard Lee Hubbard Sr. and Jeffie (Towns) Hubbard and Sister, Dena (Hubbard) Scott. He is survived by his wife Beth (Becker) Hubbard of Temple, TX; Brother Robert Hubbard and his wife Carol of Temple, TX; daughter Debbie (Hubbard) Rains and husband Rick of Edmond, OK; daughter Kim (Hubbard) Bell and husband Kevin of Salado, TX; and son Ron Hubbard and wife Jennifer (Frey) Hubbard of Belton, TX. Grandchildren Morgan (Rains) Green and husband Mike; Cody Rains and wife Jessica; Sarah (Bell) Cloud and husband Trey; Abbey (Bell) Beaty and husband Ricky; Cooper Bell and Claire Hubbard. Great-grandchildren McKinley Green, Elliette Green, Remy Green, London Rains, Rhett Beaty, and Owen Rains.
Lee leaves a wonderful legacy of faith, generosity, and love for family.
Visitation will take place on Friday, March 10, 2023 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10:00am at First Church of the Nazarene 5000 S. 31st St. Temple, Texas 76502.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to
Noah’s Farm, 105 Sterling Browning Road, San Antonio, Texas 78232 – Noahsfarm.org
Donations will support the effort to dig water wells in Zimbabwe.
The Hubbard family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the nursing staff at Baylor Scott and White, Cornerstone Gardens and Morada for their kindness and loving care.
Paid Obituary