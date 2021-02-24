Services for Anna Mae Grant King, 97, of Temple will be private.
Mrs. King died Saturday, Feb. 20, at a local nursing home.
She was born Oct. 6, 1923, in Troy to Arbell Griffin and Fred Grant Sr. She attended school in Troy. She married Wilbert King. She was a homemaker. She was a member of The Church of The Living God.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two daughters, Georgia Mae Ockelberry and Brenda Joyce Johnson, both of Temple; a son, Fred Lee Johnson of Louisville, Ky.; a grandchild; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.