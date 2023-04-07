Mary Blevins
Mary Annette White Blevins went to be with the Lord Monday, March 27, 2023. Ms. Blevins was born July 28, 1940, in Temple, Texas, to Howard Allen and Josiephine Phylice White of Rogers. Mary was the youngest of nine children. Growing up in the Joe Lee area outside of Rogers, Texas, she graduated from Rogers High School and then attended Temple College before moving to Mesquite, Texas. Returning to Bell County, Ms. Blevins married John Dexter (J.D.) Blevins on December 19, 1959.
Mary worked as an administrator in the building and real estate for over 40 years and owned Lois’ Floral in Temple. Ms. Blevins is survived by her children Dexter Lynn Blevins of Holland, Leah Nanette Blevins of Temple, Melinda Ann Tucker, and Jeffrey Steven Tucker of Temple. Brothers Claude William White, his wife Gladys White and Clyde Wallace White, and his wife Gardine White, all of Temple.
Grandchildren are Jordan Hiles Sutton and Greg Sutton of Baltimore, Dustin Lynn Blevins and Kari Ann Blevins of Brownwood, Collin Jeffrey Tucker and Bethany Marie Tucker of Temple, Karah Hiles Russell and Timothy Wade Russell of Florence TX, Ethan Joseph Blevins of Brownwood, and Matthew Chance Lawyer of Austin.
Ms. Blevins’ great-grandchildren include Chase Ryan Blevins, Kennedy Ann Blevins, Harrison Brady Scott Russell, Callahan Douglas Smith Russell, and Hunter Lynn Blevins. Ms. Blevins was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Phyllis Olive White Slone, Curtis Howard White, Meta Pauline White Bradford, Laddie Lowe White, John Pershing White, and Mozart Ellene White, and great-granddaughter Riley Kay Blevins. The family would like to thank the Cornerstone Gardens staff for their care and attention. A graveside service with family and friends will be at Rogers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be made to the Rogers Cemetery Association, PO Box 250, Rogers,TX, 76569, or Troy First Baptist, 20 Church Avenue, Troy, TX, 76579.
Paid Obituary