Services for Ophelio “Phyllis” Martinez, 75, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Martinez died Tuesday, March 14, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Feb. 22, 1948, in Rogers to Ignacio and Angelita Constancio Martinez. She had been a resident of Temple most of her life. She worked for Scott & White Memorial Hospital for many years before her retirement.
Survivors include her ex-husband, James Lee of Temple; a daughter, Angela Stofsky of Flagler Beach, Fla.; sevean siblings, Roy Martinez Sr. and Rudy Martinez Sr., both of Temple, George Martinez and Carmen Magana, both of Rogers, Janie Rodriguez of Heidenheimer, Yolanda Moore of California and Irene Bryan of Tyler; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m.